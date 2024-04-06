Jim Cramer Highlights Earnings Reports and Cannabis Legalization in Florida

CNBC's Jim Cramer highlights upcoming earnings reports from Delta , Constellation Brands, and major banks on Wall Street . He advises investors to stop worrying about rate cuts and focus on potential investments.

The Florida Supreme Court allows voters to decide on legalizing recreational cannabis, which could impact the industry. Cramer suggests considering cannabis investments. He also mentions the consumer price index report and Delta's earnings as key events to watch.

Jim Cramer Earnings Reports Wall Street Rate Cuts Investments Cannabis Legalization Florida Consumer Price Index Delta

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jim Cramer’s guide to investing: What Cramer learned at Goldman SachsCNBC's Jim Cramer told investors the most important investing advice he learned while working at Goldman Sachs.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Jim Cramer’s guide to investing: How did Cramer become interested in the market?CNBC's Jim Cramer explains what drew him to the stock market as a kid.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Jim Cramer’s guide to investing: How to trade effectivelyCNBC's Jim Cramer told investors his key strategies for making successful trades.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Jim Cramer’s guide to investing: How to start picking individual stocksCNBC's Jim Cramer advised beginner investors on how to successfully begin picking individual stocks.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Jim Cramer's guide to investing: Save money and try to invest when you canCNBC's Jim Cramer said he wants investors to save no matter how much money they're making.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Jim Cramer urges 'patience, patience, patience' on Apple stock, and two analysts also make the caseTwo new research reports highlight why investors should stick out the pain, and 'own, not trade' the Big Tech name.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »