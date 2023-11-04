Jim Cramer gives rapid-fire answers to stock questions

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.:"I can't value it. I don't know how to value it, and if I don't know how to value it, I've got others that are hard enough. I'm not going to take on something even more difficult.":"DocuSign is going to have to come up with something new and different and special, because right now, what they're doing is not doing enough

.":"Until the Fed's meeting this week and the bond schedule, I would have said don't buy it, and now I think it's incredibly undervalued...":"Zillow needs more transactions to occur in the real estate business...I'm sorry, because I like the company, but it does not have the volume.":"I want you to sell the stock on Monday. I don't trust the FTC, and you've made all the big money already.":"First Solar is the only solar stock I am currently recommending because it's a pure play, and it is not a play on financing, which it turned out all the others were that went by the wayside

