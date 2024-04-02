CNBC's Jim Cramer advises investors not to overreact to recent declines on Wall Street, suggesting that it could be an opportunity to buy quality stocks at discounted prices. He urges investors to patiently wait for lower prices and not to be overly concerned with the longer-term implications of rising oil prices and higher bond yields.

Cramer believes that the market has been due for a pullback after its continuous rise since late October.

