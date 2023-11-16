Jill Stein Running for President Again, Says Blame for Trump Win is a 'Badge of Honor'

Jill Stein is running for president again, and she's making no apologies for 2016—saying it's a 'badge of honor' when Democrats blame her for former President Donald Trump's win. If Stein succeeds in securing the Green Party's nomination, it will mark her third long-shot bid for the White House, as she first ran in 2012 prior to her 2016 campaign.
In a moment when both of the likely major party candidates, incumbent President Joe Biden and Trump, are uniquely unpopular, her supporters would say that 2024 just might the right moment for someone like her to break through. The leftist physician turned political activist was widely criticized by Democrats in the wake of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss to Trump. Many alleged that those who cast votes for Stein would have backed Clinton if her name wasn't on the ballot. But some analysts dispute this claim, and Stein dismisses it outright. In an exclusive interview with Newsweek on Thursday, Stein mocked the idea that she had the power to hand the presidency to anyone
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: TheOnion - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »