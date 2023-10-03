Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FILE - First lady Jill Biden waits to speak at the Library of Congress in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, during a reception with congressional members and spouses showcasing bipartisan support for cancer prevention and early detection.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I'm asking you to put your health first,” the first lady says in the 30-second spot recorded amid flower blooms in the White House Rose Garden. “Take a moment to talk to your doctor about whether it's time for your mammogram or other cancer screenings,” she says in the announcement airing this week on the Lifetime cable network."There is no one-size-fits-all approach, but we know that early detection of cancer saves lives.

Biden's ad is part of an annual breast cancer awareness campaign by Lifetime, according to the cable network. A separate public service announcement featuring similar messages from actor Keshia Knight Pulliam and TV correspondent Rachel Lindsay will also be broadcast by the network.and prevention dating to 1993, when four of her friends were diagnosed with the disease.

after skin cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Breast cancer deaths have declined over time but remain the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall, the CDC said. headtopics.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness MonthJill Biden is urging women to talk to their doctors about getting mammograms or other cancer screenings during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness MonthJill Biden is urging women to talk to their doctors about getting mammograms or other cancer screenings during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness MonthJill Biden is urging women to talk to their doctors about getting mammograms or other cancer screenings during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness MonthJill Biden is urging women to talk to their doctors about getting mammograms or other cancer screenings during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness MonthJill Biden is urging women to talk to their doctors about getting mammograms or other cancer screenings during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

My Hope Bag: Valley breast cancer nonprofit connects women with resources at annual expoFounded by survivor Sarah Ellery, the group's goal is to provide resources, education, and comfort for women going through breast cancer.