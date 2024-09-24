Jill Biden Announces $500 Million Annual Pentagon Investment In Women's Health Research

An “excited” Jill Biden took it upon herself to announce Monday night the Pentagon is committing more than $500 million annually for research into women’s health.the soon-to-depart first lady revealed the yearly investment of U.S. taxpayer dollars at an elite Clinton Global Initiative talk alongside Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, in New York City.

A statement from the Department of Defense confirmed the half-billion-dollar investment for women’s health research will primarily come through the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, a Department of Defense program that receives funding for specific biomedical research. Biden said the research will improve the health of women in the military service, “which then transcends to all women.”The women’s health announcement came moments before the organization bestowed President Joe Biden with the 2024 Clinton Global Citizen Award, as Breitbart News

President Biden, standing next to his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton, joked, “This is what you call being trapped.”Kamala Harris Demands End to Filibuster over Abortion, but Consequences Would Be SweepingComedian Katt Williams Says Diddy Ready to Snitch on Everybody

Women's Health Jill Biden Pentagon Funding Research

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jill Biden reveals $500 million plan that focuses on women's healthThe additional government spending will mainly come from the Department of Defense

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Jill Biden reveals $500 million plan that focuses on women's healthThe additional government spending will mainly come from the Department of Defense

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Jill Biden reveals $500 million plan that focuses on women's healthThe additional government spending will mainly come from the Department of Defense

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Jill Biden reveals $500 million plan that focuses on women's healthThe additional government spending will mainly come from the Department of Defense

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Jill Biden reveals $500 million plan that focuses on women's healthThe additional government spending will mainly come from the Department of Defense

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Jill Biden reveals $500 million plan that focuses on women's healthThe additional government spending will mainly come from the Department of Defense

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »