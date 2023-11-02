Ji Chang-Wook’s Welcome to Samdalri Trailer Reveals Release Date

The network released the first teaser of Welcome to Samdalri alongside the release date, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect. The trailer gives the same vibes as that of the popular K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and it introduces a number of characters that are sure to keep the viewers engaged.Welcome to Samdalri will air its premiere episode on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. KST, 1:30 p.m. GMT, and 9:30 a.m. ET on JTBC. The drama will also be available to stream on Netflix.

On Welcome to Samdalri, Ji Chang-Wook essays the role of Jo Yong-Phil, a resident of the aquatic town Samdalri. After losing his mother due to a false weather report, he becomes a weather forecaster to ensure the same doesn’t happen to anyone else. He is brought up by the elders of the town, but is labeled a troublemaker.

Meanwhile, Shin Hye-Sun plays the role of Jo Sam-Dal. She has moved to Seoul to pursue her career in fashion photography. However, various unfortunate events turn her life and career upside down, following which she returns to her hometown, Samdalri.

Both Jo Yong-Phil and Jo Sam-Dal have grown up together in Samdalri. This unforeseen reunion is all set to bring chaos and drama, but also a blooming love story.In the newly released trailer, Jo Sam-Dal has arrived in Samdalri, albeit in secret. However, news soon spreads among the locals, including Jo Yong-Phil, looking for her. Eventually, the two are asked to do odd jobs, leading to ultimate chaos.

