Jewish Voters Feel Biden Administration is Hostile to Israel, Says Victor Davis Hanson

Victor Davis Hanson , a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, expressed concerns about the Biden administration's perceived hostility towards Israel . Hanson cited the appeasement of antisemitic individuals as a reason for Jewish voters feeling this way. He referred to a statement made by an unnamed House Democrat who suggested that Biden should distance himself from Israel . Several Democrats have also called for the removal of Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .
Hanson argued that Democrats fail to understand the political stance of the average Jewish citizen, as many in Israel support Netanyahu or hold even more conservative views
Victor Hanson to Newsmax: Jews Feel Biden Is Hostile to IsraelVictor Davis Hanson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, told Newsmax on Wednesday that many Jewish voters feel the Biden administration is 'hostile' to Israel due to their appeasement of people who are antisemitic.
