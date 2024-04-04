Jewish Voters Feel Biden Administration is Hostile to Israel, Says Victor Davis Hanson

Victor Davis Hanson , a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, expressed concerns about the Biden administration's perceived hostility towards Israel . Hanson cited the appeasement of antisemitic individuals as a reason for Jewish voters feeling this way. He referred to a statement made by an unnamed House Democrat who suggested that Biden should distance himself from Israel . Several Democrats have also called for the removal of Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

Hanson argued that Democrats fail to understand the political stance of the average Jewish citizen, as many in Israel support Netanyahu or hold even more conservative views

