Jewish Students File Lawsuit Against New York University Over Antisemitism

Three Jewish students at New York University have filed a lawsuit alleging the school has failed to protect them from escalating antisemitic behavior. The students claim that NYU has created a hostile educational environment where they have been subjected to acts of hatred, discrimination, harassment, and intimidation. They accuse the university of deliberate indifference and fostering an environment where Jewish students are repeatedly abused and threatened.

