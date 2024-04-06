Jewish Hollywood creatives defend Jonathan Glazer's Oscars speech

Actors Joaquin Phoenix , Debra Winger , Chloe Fineman and nearly 150 other Jewish Hollywood creatives signed a letter defending filmmaker Jonathan Glazer ’s Oscars acceptance speech last month that critics saw as equating Israel with the Nazis and Hamas .

The open letter accused Glazer’s critics of suppressing speech within Hollywood, stating, 'The attacks on Glazer also have a silencing effect on our industry, contributing to a broader climate of suppression of free speech and dissent, the very qualities our field should cherish.' According to Hollywood outlet Variety, other signatories of this letter include filmmakers Todd Haynes and Joel Coen, actors Hari Nef and David Cross, as well as IndieWire film critic David Erlich. The letter declared, 'We are Jewish artists, filmmakers, writers and creative professionals who support Jonathan Glazer’s statement from the 2024 Oscars. We were alarmed to see some of our colleagues in the industry mischaracterize and denounce his remarks

