Jewish diaspora mourns attack on Israel, but carries on by celebrating holidays

It also came as Jews in the United States were gearing up to celebrate the holiday of Simchat Torah, which marks the beginning of a new annual cycle of the reading of the scrolls and is celebrated in Israel a day earlier.Israel is perennially swept up in religious conflict. Yet many of its citizens are secularRabbi Felicia L.
The day, she said, would go on "with less melody" as congregants joined her in "praying that things will be resolved, that those who are wounded will heal and for all the pain that already exists that we'll find our way through."practically 50 years to the day, in which Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism and a time of atonement and forgiveness.
The attack drew condemnation from Jewish communities and organizations spanning from Miami to Vancouver. The Jewish population in the United States wasThe holiday of Sukkot, which follows Yom Kippur, is named after the huts, or sukkah, that represent the shelters freed Jews in their 40 years in the wilderness.
Maxim Jacobs, 48, said the mood was mournful during Saturday morning services at his synagogue in New Jersey, with worshippers worried about family in Israel. "We need to get closer together, have joy, tell the terrorists they won't get us down," Jacobs said. "We will go on as Jews."