The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

It also came as Jews in the United States were gearing up to celebrate the holiday of Simchat Torah, which marks the beginning of a new annual cycle of the reading of the scrolls and is celebrated in Israel a day earlier.Israel is perennially swept up in religious conflict. Yet many of its citizens are secularRabbi Felicia L.

The day, she said, would go on “with less melody” as congregants joined her in “praying that things will be resolved, that those who are wounded will heal and for all the pain that already exists that we’ll find our way through.”practically 50 years to the day, in which Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism and a time of atonement and forgiveness. headtopics.com

The attack drew condemnation from Jewish communities and organizations spanning from Miami to Vancouver. The Jewish population in the United States wasThe holiday of Sukkot, which follows Yom Kippur, is named after the huts, or sukkah, that represent the shelters freed Jews in their 40 years in the wilderness.

Maxim Jacobs, 48, said the mood was mournful during Saturday morning services at his synagogue in New Jersey, with worshippers worried about family in Israel. “We need to get closer together, have joy, tell the terrorists they won’t get us down,” Jacobs said. “We will go on as Jews.” headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Iran funded terror proxies launch war against Israel amid surprise invasion against Jewish stateAmid Biden’s infusion of $6 billion into Iran’s coffers, Tehran’s terror proxies launch war against the Jewish state.

Biden pledges U.S. support for Israel, warns Jewish State's foes that the 'world is watching'President Biden on Saturday reaffirmed America's commitment to Israel as the Jewish State came under attack by Hamas militants, saying there is 'never a justification for terrorist attacks.'

Beverly Hills increases security around Jewish institutions following Hamas attack on IsraelIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his country 'we are at war' in a televised address.

Live blog: Hundreds killed in Gaza, Israel in Israel-Palestine escalationOrgy of bloodshed continues as Israeli forces launch air strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave following Hamas blitzkrieg in illegal settlements and towns near Gaza-Israel fence.

Biden warns Israel's enemies against taking advantage of fighting in Israel, GazaHis warning underscores the concern in the White House and in Israel about the possibility of the war broadening to other fronts.

Hamas attacks on Israel 'funded' by Biden, GOP 2024 candidates sayVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel