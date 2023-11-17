Jewish Celebrities Confront TikTok Executives Over Antisemitic Content

Several Jewish celebrities, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Debra Messing and Amy Schumer, dressed TikTok executives down during a private meeting this week over antisemitic content proliferating on the social media platform. The New York Times reported obtaining a recording of the meeting, led by TikTok Head of Operations Adam Presser and Global Head of User Operations Seth Melnick, to hear from content creators about their impressions of the app.

Several of the creators invited included prominent Jewish celebrities who used the opportunity to reprimand the platform for antisemitic content found there. 'The celebrities and creators described, sometimes with fiery rhetoric, how TikTok’s tools did not prevent a flood of comments like ‘Hitler was right’ or ‘I hope you end up like Anne Frank’ under videos posted by them and other Jewish users,' The Times reporte





