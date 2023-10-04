Jets’ Week 5 opponent cuts former second-round pick days before game

The Denver Broncos are 1-3 — so they are not winless — but not a lot has gone right for them in coach Sean Payton’s first season.

One of the major issues has been on defense, where they rank last or near it in many major categories: they are last in yards allowed per game (461.5) and last in points allowed per game (37.5), as two examples.Thus, Payton is doing his part to send a message by cutting pass rusher Randy Gregory, a 2015 second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, on Wednesday, according to reports.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Jets coach backs assistant in game against opponent who ripped himThe Jets will travel to Denver to play the Broncos in Week 5.

What should Jets fans expect from Zach Wilson vs Broncos?Zach Wilson had a surprise showing in the New York Jets near upset of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, and with the Denver Broncos up ahead, Craig Carton wonders which version of Wilson fans should expect. He's joined by Willie Colon and Greg Jennings to decide how optimistic he should be that Wilson will continue to perform at a passable level, and maybe even get the Jets a spot in the playoffs.

Giants, Jets in cellars as NFL Week 4 endsThe Seattle Seahawks cruised to victory over the New York Giants on 'Monday Night Football' while the New York Jets lost Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs. CBS News special correspondent James Brown has more on Week 4 of the National Football League.

Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 5See which N.J. players commanded the spotlight in Week 5

Auburn football: Oscar Chapman named the Week 5 Ray Guy Award Punter of the WeekOscar Chapman had a 71-yard punt in Auburn's 27-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

Friday Night Fever Week 7 Game of the Week nominees revealed!It's time to vote for the FNF Week 7 Game of the Week! Find out which games were nominated and vote here.