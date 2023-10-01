Jets Week 4 report card: Well, that was different

Zach Wilson was best QB on field as Jets’ loss isn’t on himWell, that was different. The Jets’ offense showed a pulse on Sunday night and QB Zach Wilson (28 of 39, 245 yards, 2 TDs, 105.2 QB rating, 1 fumble) looked like a competent quarterback for the first time in a long time. Wilson’s fumble was costly as the Chiefs kept the ball for the rest of the game, but it does not wipe out all the good he did in this game.

WR Allen Lazard (three catches, 61 yards, 1 TD) had his best game as a Jet. Garrett Wilson had nine catches. RB Breece Hall broke a 43-yard run but the running game was quiet otherwise.The defense was heading for an F in the first quarter but then turned things around. After allowing 17 points on the three first drives by the Chiefs, they held Kansas City to just six more points the rest of the game. Ashtyn Davis and C.J. Mosley both intercepted Patrick Mahomes (18 of 30, 203 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 63.6 QB rating).

They did give up the 24-yard run on third-and-23 to Mahomes that kept the final drive going. TE Travis Kelce (six catches, 60 yards) did not kill the Jets. DE Bryce Huff was a force all night pressuring Mahomes.Kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 52-yard field goal at the end of the first half that ended up being a costly three points. Punter Thomas Morstead averaged 42.8 yards on five punts. The Jets did not get much from the return game.

