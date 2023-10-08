Jets vs. Broncos: Preview, prediction, what to watch for

Jets WR Garrett Wilson vs. Broncos CB Patrick SurtainThe Jets had a good plan to get the ball to Wilson on some short, quick throws, and it worked well.Surtain is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL but has no interceptions yet this year.When these two teams met last year, Wilson caught four passes for 24 yards, but the Jets were a run-heavy team at that point.

Wilson actually faced Surtain in the College Football Playoffs in 2020 when Ohio State faced Alabama. “He’s a great competitor, great player,” Wilson said. “I played against him in college and the NFL. Just to see how his career has played out, I have all the respect for him in the world. He’s a great player. I’m excited.

This game has been circled for a few months, ever since Broncos coach Sean Payton decided to take some shots at the Jets and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in a July interview. Hackett was the Broncos’ head coach last year but was fired after 15 games, and Payton called it “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”“Let’s put it this way, everyone: This game is about those guys out on that field,” Hackett said. “This game is not about me. It’s about me helping them during the week. But I just want the guys to go out there and play a great game. headtopics.com

“He’s lost weight from last year,” Saleh said. “He looks good. He’s moving around really well. He’s creating off schedule, like I am used to seeing, just game planning against him, being with him in Seattle and then game planning against him in Seattle. His arm is alive. He is throwing the ball accurately.

The Jets running back no longer has a limit on the number of snaps he can play in a game as he comes back from his ACL injury. Hall has shown burst in the first four games this year but has not put together a game yet in which he pounds away at a defense.They gave up 350 rushing yards in the 70-20 loss to the Dolphins two weeks ago.The Jets are down two of their top four cornerbacks this week with starter D.J. Reed sidelined by a concussion and top backup Brandin Echols out with a hamstring injury. headtopics.com

