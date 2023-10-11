Jets vow to be ready for Eagles' unique tush push formation

Rex Ryan gets help from Tedy Bruschi, Sam Ponder and Adam Schefter to show how to properly defend against the"tush push." (1:06)Rich Cimini is a staff writer who covers the New York Jets and the NFL at ESPN. Rich has covered the Jets for over 30 years, joining ESPN in 2010. Rich also hosts the Flight Deck podcast.

The leaguewide rate is roughly the same, but the Eagles have turned the play into a phenomenon. Meanwhile, the Jets have defended it three times -- twice by thesaid."It's just really hard for defenses to get under and get that push. That's really the main thing. Besides that, they've got three guys behind and pushing him, so it starts the defense off at a disadvantage.

Ideally, the Jets would like to have six defensive linemen on the field -- more size to handle the pushers -- but it's not always easy to get the big people into the game, Saleh said. The reason is because the Eagles can run the formation out of no-huddle, preventing the defense from substituting. headtopics.com

The Jets will prepare for the tush push in practice, but they can't simulate it at full speed because the scrum could lead to injuries. It's better suited for the walk-through, where they can work on their alignments.

Saleh and the players said the Eagles are good at it because they have an outstanding offensive line and a quarterback with power and speed. "If it's a safety issue, I'd say so, but it's just a scrum," Saleh said."Like I've said, if you ain't got no haters, you ain't popping. So, there are a lot of people hating on their play because it works, but no one else can seem to make it work to their efficiency. So bravo to them. They found a play. headtopics.com

Read more:

espn »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Robert Saleh, Jets on defending Eagles' Brotherly Shove: 'It's like playing the PeytonNew York Jets head coach Robert Saleh understands the daunting task in front of his defense on Sunday when the defending NFC Champions come to town.

Jets prepared to give Eagles' Hurts '11 kisses' if Philly tries its nearly unstoppable 'tush push'Robert Saleh and the New York Jets know it’s probably coming and it’s nearly impossible to stop. The Philadelphia Eagles’ “tush push” could make an appearance during the teams’ showdown Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Saleh said the Jets have to give Hurts '11 kisses” by stopping him or making him hurt a little if the Eagles try it against them.

Can Eagles’ Jalen Hurts do something that hasn’t been done to Jets in 23 games?Philadelphia Eagles Football coverage. Get live game updates, scores, photos and talk about the Philadelphia Eagles on NJ.com.

What do last-minute tickets cost for the Jets-Eagles game at MetLife?The Jets are coming off a big Week 5 win.

Eagles are road favorites in matchup with Jets during NFL’s Week 6Eagles are near touchdown favorites in Sunday's matchup with the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

How to watch Eagles vs. Jets in Week 6The Philadelphia Eagles look to remain unbeaten when they take on the New York Jets. Here's how to watch.