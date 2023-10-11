Jets vow to be ready for Eagles' unique tush push formation

Rex Ryan gets help from Tedy Bruschi, Sam Ponder and Adam Schefter to show how to properly defend against the"tush push." (1:06)Rich Cimini is a staff writer who covers the New York Jets and the NFL at ESPN. Rich has covered the Jets for over 30 years, joining ESPN in 2010. Rich also hosts the Flight Deck podcast.
The leaguewide rate is roughly the same, but the Eagles have turned the play into a phenomenon. Meanwhile, the Jets have defended it three times -- twice by thesaid."It's just really hard for defenses to get under and get that push. That's really the main thing. Besides that, they've got three guys behind and pushing him, so it starts the defense off at a disadvantage.
Ideally, the Jets would like to have six defensive linemen on the field -- more size to handle the pushers -- but it's not always easy to get the big people into the game, Saleh said. The reason is because the Eagles can run the formation out of no-huddle, preventing the defense from substituting. headtopics.com
The Jets will prepare for the tush push in practice, but they can't simulate it at full speed because the scrum could lead to injuries. It's better suited for the walk-through, where they can work on their alignments.
Saleh and the players said the Eagles are good at it because they have an outstanding offensive line and a quarterback with power and speed. "If it's a safety issue, I'd say so, but it's just a scrum," Saleh said."Like I've said, if you ain't got no haters, you ain't popping. So, there are a lot of people hating on their play because it works, but no one else can seem to make it work to their efficiency. So bravo to them. They found a play. headtopics.com
