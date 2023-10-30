Jets trade deadline: 3 bold predictions for Joe Douglas’ next moves

The NFL trade deadline is less than 48 hours away. And with Week 8 nearly in the books, it’s pretty clear who is buying and who is selling.
Yes, there’s a lot for Douglas to juggle as the Jets try to complete the final stage of their rebuild while also dealing with setback of losing Rodgers. Here’s three bold predictions of how it’ll play out.It’s obvious the Jets are open to moving Cook or Lawson, simply because neither has a meaningful role at this point and the Jets have young players who can step in and fill the void.
Remember last year, when Douglas kept Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore, even though the Jets had little use for Mims and Moore had publicly complained about his lack of targets? This is the same type of deal, although less hostile because of Cook and Lawson are older and more experienced.
This is an area Douglas could have done better with during the offesason: Allen Lazard has been up and down and Mecole Hardman is already gone. Corey Davis’ retirement hurt, too. Don’t expect them to land a huge fish like Davante Adams or MIke Evans. The trade compensation and salary cap implications make it a tough fit.
Besides, the fix for this isn't to go out there and draft a whole new offensive line. The Jets need to develop at least some of the guys they have, including fourth-round tackle picks Carter Warren (2022) and Max Mitchell (2021).