Jets share footage of Aaron Rodgers without crutches: ‘Let me show them I can walk’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)in the locker room before the Sunday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 1 — less than one month after his Achilles surgery.

“Let me just do my thing, OK? Le me show them I can walk,” Rodgers said while carrying his crutches as he entered the room.Rodgers showed off his recovery shoes as he continued to walk slowly about the room with ease despite his limp.

“Is there anything uglier than that? But if it helps me walk though, that’s all that matters, right?” he said. When asked if Rodgers’ plan to return this season is realistic, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters last week that he wouldn’t put anything past Rodgers. headtopics.com

“I think he gets stronger when people doubt him. I think he’s the type of guy that gets stronger,” Saleh said. “I think that’s why I like him so much, because when someone tells me I can’t do something, I go: ‘Watch me.’ And he’s got that same mindset where if someone tells him he’s not capable, or something’s impossible, he’s like: ‘You’ll see.’ So no, I don’t put it past him.

