Jets’ Sauce Gardner, Robert Saleh livid after penalty ends upset bid: ‘That’s not how you do things’

It happened on Kansas City’s final drive with less than five minutes remaining: Patrick Mahomes threw right to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Jets cornerback Michael Carter II intercepted the ball, and the Jets it appeared would have the chance to win the game down by a field goal. But as soon as the ball was intercepted, a referee threw the flag.

“The receiver ran into me,” Gardner said. “There was a collision. The same thing that was happening all game. They didn’t throw no flags. There was definitely contact on the play, but it wasn’t a blatant penalty like the one the Chiefs benefitted from in the Super Bowl on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. It’s hard to argue with Gardner’s frustration given the way the game had been called all game that the flag was thrown on the play that would have given the Jets a chance to win.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Jets’ Sauce Gardner, Robert Saleh livid over holding call that changed gameSauce Gardner initially “didn’t know what to say,” before he eventually found the words to describe his frustration over the game-changing penalty that was called against him on the Chiefs’ final d…

Patriots’ Mac Jones not fined after alleged ‘private parts’ hit on Jets’ Sauce GardnerMac Jones won’t be getting hit where it hurts.

NFL Won’t Fine Patriots’ Mac Jones for Cheap Shot on Jets’ Sauce GardnerThe New England quarterback was, again, accused of being a dirty player after a run-in with the star cornerback in Week 3.

Robert Saleh’s Jets field goal decision before halftime proved costlyA touchdown before halftime with the Jets getting the ball first in the second half would have been a huge momentum boost.

Taco Bell Bringing Back Popular Favorite With Vegan TwistVegan Nacho Sauce comes to Taco Bell October 12th.

It happened on Kansas City’s final drive with less than five minutes remaining: Patrick Mahomes threw right to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Jets cornerback Michael Carter II intercepted the ball, and the Jets it appeared would have the chance to win the game down by a field goal. But as soon as the ball was intercepted, a referee threw the flag.Jets coach Robert Saleh was livid, admitting that call was the reason he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the game’s final moments as he was shouting at the refs, but wouldn’t comment on the call after the game.

Gardner didn’t hold back when asked what happened during the play.

“The receiver ran into me,” Gardner said. “There was a collision. The same thing that was happening all game. They didn’t throw no flags.

“Pat threw the ball outside the receiver, MC was there, and he made the play. Then the ref threw the flag. To me personally, that’s like when you play basketball one-on-one and you go up to make the basket, and they wait to see if you miss, and then call the foul. I can’t believe that happened. That was just crazy.”

There was definitely contact on the play, but it wasn’t a blatant penalty like the one the Chiefs benefitted from in the Super Bowl on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. It’s hard to argue with Gardner’s frustration given the way the game had been called all game that the flag was thrown on the play that would have given the Jets a chance to win.

And the fact that the flag came in so late, after the ball had been intercepted, not at the moment of contact, was especially galling to Gardner.

“It’s real frustrating. I ain’t even gonna lie. If you really going to call a hold, call it early. Don’t wait till the you see MC pick the ball off and throw the flag. It was a roller coaster of emotions. I saw MC catch the ball and then I see [the ref] reaching and grabbing for his flag. It don’t really make sense to me. I haven’t been in the league a long time, but I know that’s not how you do things.”

It was all part of a crazy game for the defense, which let up 17 points on the Cheifs first three possessions only to hold the Chiefs to two field goals in the final three quarters.

Gardner didn’t see much action early. But he did with the game on the line. And instead of the chance to complete an upset that would have put the Jets at 2-2 through four stunning weeks of the season, Gardner and the Jets are 1-3 and in must-win mode heading to Denver next week.

“I don’t even think they threw the ball my way, the first three quarters,” Gardner said. “And then they started throwing checkdowns, and the shot they finally try to take to get going, they get bailed out by that [penalty] in the fourth quarter. Crunch time, I don’t even know what to say.”

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our