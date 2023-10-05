Jets ready to deliver 'payback' against Broncos following Payton's offseason comments

"He got thrown under the bus — and then they tried to drag him under the bus," Jets center Connor McGovern told."We wanted to rally around him from the start. He's such a good guy. I don't know how you want to say this — the opportunity he has — but we want to make the most of him being our playcaller.

"He's a phenomenal coach, crazy smart, and he makes meetings really fun and easy to learn. So, he's definitely a guy that you want to play hard for. Then to go to a place that was dogging a guy that's so nice and so good at his job, and for him to get thrown under the bus and dragged through the mud, you definitely want to play that much harder.

Said offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker,"We rally behind Hack, regardless. I think this week there may be a little bigger chip on some of the guys' shoulders just because the comments that were made before.""It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. headtopics.com

Those comments obviously did not sit well with the Jets, who came out quickly to defend Hackett in the days after the interview was published.

Payton did respond to the Jets' defense of Hackett by saying he still had his"FOX hat on and not my coaching hat. ... It was a mistake, obviously. I needed a little bit more filter." So you can see why the Jets are pretty fired up to show Payton just how wrong he was about Hackett, who noted this week he did not receive any sort of apology from the Broncos head coach. headtopics.com

A meeting between two 1-3 teams wouldn't ordinarily have a lot of spice, but the Jets' desire to back their offensive coordinator puts a little more interest into this matchup. Had Rodgers not been hurt, who knows how much more heat would have been directed Payton's way.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Wilson QB battle highlights Jets-Broncos matchup that got spicy after Payton's ridicule of HackettThe Jets visit the Broncos on Sunday in a matchup of 1-3 teams trying to gain some traction. This is a battle of the Wilson quarterbacks. Zach Wilson is coming off perhaps his best game as a pro and Russell Wilson is enjoying a resurgence this season. The matchup got spicy this summer when new Broncos head coach Sean Payton publicly trashed his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the Jets offensive coordinator for the work he and his staff did in Denver last season particularly as it pertained to Wilson. Payton later said he regretted saying what he did.

Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett predicted latest snub from Broncos’ Sean Payton 2 months agoGet the latest New York Jets news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.

Recapping Sean Payton, Nathaniel Hackett Beef Ahead of Jets-Broncos Game'But for Hackett, obviously it is going to be a personal feel to go back,' Jets coach Robert Saleh said of his offensive coordinator returning to Denver.

Offseason drama makes Jets-Broncos Week 5 matchup a must-watch gameSunday's matchup between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos became interesting after Broncos head coach Sean Payton ripped Jets' OC Nathaniel Hackett for his lone year in Denver.

Broncos roundtable: Takeaways as Sean Payton’s team hits the quarter poleParker joined The Denver Post in September 2022 after covering the Broncos for USA Today. Before that, he spent five years covering Nebraska football and athletics for the Lincoln Journal Star. He's a New Glarus, Wisconsin native and a University of Wisconsin graduate.

Jets' Nathaniel Hackett tight-lipped about Sean Payton's scathing remarks ahead of grudge matchHackett said the two have not spoken since the comments, and he hasn’t received any calls from Payton.