Jets offensive line adapts despite ‘panic’ after injuries vs. Giants

New York Jets center Connor McGovern (60) screams in pain after he was injured during the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J.With minutes left in the first half of Sunday’s 13-10 win over the Giants, the Jets were forced to put in their fourth-string center that had only played 16 snaps in his NFL career prior to that moment.between the two New York teams with a left knee injury.

“X and I had never even taken a snap together, so it was ‘Let’s lock in and get this right,” Wilson said after the game. “He asked me on the fumble “Was that me or you?” (I said) “Dude, that’s me. We just haven’t practiced these. I’m out there trying to figure out where to put my hands to be comfortable for you. We just have to move on, next play. Screw it.’”

“Everybody who dresses is expected to know the plan, be able to play at a high level,” right tackle Max Mitchell said. “And we trust each other to do that. So we’re just communicating what we’re seeing, trying to make sure everybody’s on the same page and keep the communication open and clear.” headtopics.com

Schweitzer had started at right guard on Sunday with Tippmann still out and was replaced by Billy Turner after moving to center. “It sucks when you see your brothers go down,” left guard Laken Tomlinson said. “But I’m proud of the guys that came in.”

Newman, who signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2022, said he had played center in the preseason for the Titans and delivers snaps every week in practice with the understanding that he could be needed. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: njdotcom »

Giants-Jets rivalry’s listless memories getting some refreshing juiceAll of this is fun. Let’s call it like it is: Giants-Jets is fun. All of this is cool. Let’s be very honest: Jets-Giants is cool. Read more ⮕

Jets and Giants have plenty of bragging rights on the line in Backyard BrawlWe have never had the good fortune of witnessing a New York-New York Super Bowl, so we are forced to settle once every four years for this Backyard Brawl. Read more ⮕

Jets-Giants showdown means MetLife Stadium won’t have any shortage of noiseThe Jets and Giants clash at MetLife Stadium and, above all else, conflicting noise will be part of the proceedings in what is a Giants home game. Read more ⮕

Jets vs. Giants: Preview, prediction, what to watch forAn inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Giants NFL Week 8 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Read more ⮕

Bengals vs. 49ers, Jets vs. Giants prediction: NFL picks, oddsThe wildcat has two bets to target in Week 8. Read more ⮕

Jets vs. Giants odds, prediction, pick: NFL best betsThe Giants are home underdogs against the Jets in Week 8. Read more ⮕