Jets O-line has chance to become an unexpected strength

The New York Jets struggled with blocking from the get-go of this season. But perhaps things are changing? “Outside looking in, people are always like, ‘Oh, the O-line,’” center Connor McGovern told NJ Advance Media this week. “But it is a huge deal for us to be playing well, because it translates to what the rest of team does. It starts with your line.

And I know it’s what Joe Douglas and [coach Robert] Saleh want to build.

“It’s early in the season so if we can just be improving every week — obviously we want to play well now, we want to win games — but as long as we can keep with that upward trajectory, we’ll be alright.”

The changes came when Duane Brown was ruled out the day before the Patriots game. Mekhi Becton shifted from right tackle to left tackle, Alijah Vera-Tucker moved from right guard to right tackle, and Joe Tippmann made his NFL debut, starting at right guard. Center Connor McGovern and left guard Laken Tomlinson remained at their original starting positions. headtopics.com

There were some ugly moments, but mostly the o-line gave quarterback Zach Wilson time to throw and graded out well — even if there is still some work to be done in the run game.

Read more:

njdotcom »

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

Flooding in New York: Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flooding to New York CityGov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as flash floods shut down neighborhoods across New York on Friday.

Taylor Swift Expected To Attend Travis Kelce's Next Game, Sunday At New York JetsTaylor Swift is really digging Travis Kelce ... because she's expected back at his next NFL game.

New York Jets ticket prices soar after report Taylor Swift is attending gameTickets are selling fast for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs matchup as rumors swirl that the Grammy-winning singer will appear at her second NFL game.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Welcome to New York’ Soundtracks Chiefs vs. Jets Game Promo Starring Travis KelceThe placement comes shortly after Fox Sports reported their request to use the pop star’s music had been denied.

Chiefs vs. Jets prediction, odds, props: Will Kelce make Swift work of New York?The defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs -- and perhaps the Taylor Swift entourage -- visit the New York Jets for an NFL Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup, on which you can claim up to $4,465 in new customer bonuses.