Jets O-line burning questions after Alijah Vera-Tucker injury: Who replaces him? Is Mekhi Becton OK?

The Jets’ offensive line has always been a major question mark this season, and for good reason.

When you are planning to start a 38-year-old coming off of shoulder surgery at left tackle and a right tackle who hadn’t played a full game since 2020, it’s impossible to look forward without seeing uncertainty.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Jets’ Robert Saleh gives ominous update on Alijah Vera-Tucker injury vs. BroncosGet the latest New York Jets news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.

Alijah Vera-Tucker's calf injury a Jets 'concern' after early exitFor the second straight season, Alijah Vera-Tucker walked off the field at Empower Field at Mile High with a potentially serious injury.

Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season in crushing Jets injury blowIt’s the second straight year he suffered a season-ending injury in Denver.

Jets lose top O-lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles) for season - ESPNJets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Sunday, coach Robert Saleh announced Monday.

Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker suffers torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the seasonFor the second season, the New York Jets will be without offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles, and the team's best lineman will miss the remainder of a season.

Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker suffers torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the seasonFor the second season, the New York Jets will be without offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles, and the team's best lineman will miss the remainder of a season.