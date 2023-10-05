Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett predicted latest snub from Broncos’ Sean Payton 2 months ago

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said it on Aug. 1, days after the Broncos coach Sean Payton napalmed Hackett for the job he did as his predecessor.

Hackett said that Payton hadn’t called yet, despite pledging to reach out to coach Robert Saleh and Hackett (after Payton said he regretted his comments, without actually apologizing). And he said he didn’t expect Payton to reach out.

Fast forward to Thursday, as the Jets continued preparations for their critical showdown with the Broncos on Sunday in Denver. Hackett did everything he could to extinguish the drama surrounding this matchup, insisting (repeatedly) that this game is about the players, not him, or his past in Denver, or his beef with Payton. headtopics.com

When Saleh was asked if Payton had reached out to apologize to him, he provided a less-than-revealing answer.Payton was asked on Monday by reporters in Denver if he had reached out to Hackett after everything that went on early in training camp and after during his response to the interview, Payton said he would contact Hackett and Saleh “at the right time.

“Let’s put it this way, guys,” Hackett said. “This game is about those guys out on that field. This game is not about me. It’s about me helping them during the week. I just want to guys to go out there and play a great game. That’s all I’m looking for and what has happened is in the past, we all move forward. headtopics.com

