Jets mull trading forgotten receiver Mecole Hardman

The Jets likely envisioned a bigger role for Hardman if Aaron Rodgers was under center, but the quarterback’s season ended on his fourth offensive play of the year.“Very surprising, honestly. But I’m just here to do my role. When they need me, they need me. If we’re winning games, I can’t complain.
The speedy Hardman was one of several receiving additions the Jets made this offseason, also signing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb away from the Packers.“I do think I can definitely help with some things, being explosive and making things happen,” Hardman said last Thursday. “That’s definitely my mindset anytime I’m on the field.
"I just gotta keep working, keep getting familiar with the offense, keep building trust with the staff and hopefully waiting for my opportunity to come. When they do, take advantage. … When they dial something up for me, I'll make sure I make it count.
