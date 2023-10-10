Jets mull trading forgotten receiver Mecole Hardman

The Jets likely envisioned a bigger role for Hardman if Aaron Rodgers was under center, but the quarterback’s season ended on his fourth offensive play of the year.“Very surprising, honestly. But I’m just here to do my role. When they need me, they need me. If we’re winning games, I can’t complain.

The speedy Hardman was one of several receiving additions the Jets made this offseason, also signing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb away from the Packers.“I do think I can definitely help with some things, being explosive and making things happen,” Hardman said last Thursday. “That’s definitely my mindset anytime I’m on the field.

“I just gotta keep working, keep getting familiar with the offense, keep building trust with the staff and hopefully waiting for my opportunity to come. When they do, take advantage. … When they dial something up for me, I’ll make sure I make it count. headtopics.com

Hardman accumulated 1,791 yards receiving in those first three seasons before year four was cut short due to a core injury.See All Columnists

Read more:

nypost »

Sources - Jets looking at options for little-used Mecole Hardman - ESPNThe Jets are looking at options for wide receiver Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jets exploring trade options for receiver they signed in offseasonGet breaking news on New Jersey high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at NJ.com.

Broncos players bracing for 'teardown' after Jets loss as trade deadline loomsThe Broncos’ trade of Randy Gregory “really shook up” the locker room.

Flames host the Jets to open seasonThe Calgary Flames host the Winnipeg Jets in the season opener.

Jaleel, strong defense, have Broncos leading Jets, 13-8 at halftimeMike Klis joined Scotty Gange live on 9NEWS to discuss the latest on the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Jets’ Defense Scores for Second Straight WeekRare play produces two points for Gang Green during first half in Denver