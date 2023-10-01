Jets lose heartbreaker to Chiefs but find a way forward with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson was derided by Jets fans and everyone else for the last three weeks. But on Sunday night, he showed without a doubt that the Jets can do something this year with him.

Zach Wilson was derided by Jets fans and everyone else for the last three weeks. But on Sunday night, he showed without a doubt that the Jets can do something this year with him.

And while it was brutal and gut-wrenching loss, the Jets showed that it might not be wise to count them out just yet.

The Chiefs beat the Jets 23-20 on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium. It was a wild game that featured a horrific start from the Jets — they rallied back from a 17-point, first-quarter deficit to tie the game at 20 in the third quarter.

But the Chiefs finished off the Jets in the fourth: a field goal gave them the lead with about 10 minutes left in the game.Then, Wilson fumbled a snap on second-and-9 at midfield with 7:24 left in the game. The Chiefs recovered and the Jets wouldn’t touch the ball again.

The defense, which rallied back after a rough start, couldn’t stop Patrick Mahomes on third-and-23 — he scrambled for 24 yards. And a Micheal Carter pick that would have given the Jets one last chance in the final minutes was wiped out by a Sauce Gardner holding penalty.

Jets coach Robert Saleh was not a fan of the call, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the final seconds of the game.

It was a frustrating end, but for the first time, it felt like the Jets might actually have a way forward with Wilson, who finished 28-of-39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets played their first Sunday Night Football game in more than a decade, and it came with an unusually massive spotlight for reasons beyond the action on the field.

Just 20 days after tearing his Achilles, Aaron Rodgers was in attendance after reuniting with his team on Saturday night. He was on the field in walking crutches before the game and watched from a suite high above the field — it’s still not safe for him to be on the sideline with his mobility still very limited early in his recovery.

There were also reports early in the week that pop star Taylor Swift would be in attendance to watch her new beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

When Kelce ran out of the tunnel about 90 minutes before kickoff he was greeted by literal shrieks of excitement — not the typical sound a football player hears when he runs onto the field.

And less than an hour before kickoff, Swift indeed made her entrance with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman, and made her way to a suite at the top of the first level behind the Jets’ bench.

And Swift, who once again watched at least part of the game with Kelce’s mother, had plenty to cheer about early as the Chiefs destroyed the Jet’ defense in the first quarter.

Kansas City scored on each of its first three possessions, racking up 215 yards of offense. It was a humiliating start for a defense that thought it could be one of the best in the league and potentially an all-time great unit.

But on the Chiefs’ fourth drive everything changed. Edge rusher Bryce Huff forced a safety when he drew a facemask penalty with Mahomes in the end zone and everything changed from there.

Over the Chiefs’ next five possessions — spanning into the third quarter — the Jets allowed just 46 yards and forced the safety and two interceptions.

They had Mahomes’ number. But that turnaround wasn’t the most stunning part about Sunday night’s game.

No, that belonged to Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick, who out of nowhere played one of the best games of his career.

Wilson hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 2, and had only two scoring throws on the season. But he led the Jets on back-to-back scoring drives after the safety and pulled the Jets back into the game with a brilliant one-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah late in the first half: Wilson fooled the defense with a phenomenal play-fake, waited until Uzomah leaked out to the right and hit him with a perfect pass for a touchdown.

