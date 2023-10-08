Jets hold on for dramatic win over Broncos to keep season's hope alive

Gang Green pulled out a thrilling 31-21 victory over the Broncos here on Sunday to keep hope alive that they can make something out of their 2023 season.A fourth loss with the Eagles coming to town next week would have made things grim.The Jets were clinging to a 24-21 lead when Zach Wilson’s only interception of the game gave the Broncos the ball with 2:14 left at their own 3.
They made it to their 41 when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams came screaming off the edge and got a strip sack of Russell Wilson.Zach Wilson threw for 199 yards and an interception Sunday against the Broncos.Cornerback Bryce Hall scooped it up and ran down the Jets sideline 39 yards for a touchdown with 29 seconds left, securing the Jets win.
