Jets hold on for dramatic win over Broncos to keep season's hope alive

Gang Green pulled out a thrilling 31-21 victory over the Broncos here on Sunday to keep hope alive that they can make something out of their 2023 season.A fourth loss with the Eagles coming to town next week would have made things grim.The Jets were clinging to a 24-21 lead when Zach Wilson’s only interception of the game gave the Broncos the ball with 2:14 left at their own 3.

They made it to their 41 when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams came screaming off the edge and got a strip sack of Russell Wilson.Zach Wilson threw for 199 yards and an interception Sunday against the Broncos.Cornerback Bryce Hall scooped it up and ran down the Jets sideline 39 yards for a touchdown with 29 seconds left, securing the Jets win.

Read more:

nypost »

Jets players want to get 'some payback' for Nathaniel Hackett against BroncosThe New York Jets sound ready to get revenge for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Broncos OLB Frank Clark, safety Justin Simmons to play vs. JetsThe Broncos will have a trio of veterans returning to help a struggling defense.

Jets' D.J. Reed is OUT for Week 5 battle vs. Broncos: additional injury updates | amNewYorkThe New York Jets are a little banged up in the secondary going into Sunday's contest against the Denver Broncos.\u00a0

Why Jets' battle vs. woeful Broncos is a near must-win scenarioThe 1-3 Jets come to Denver with their season hanging in the balance. A loss to a 1-3 Broncos team would make the playoffs feel like an impossibility.

3 Critical Stats Reveal Broncos’ Blueprint to Beating JetsThese numbers will dictate whether the Denver Broncos manage back-to-back wins in Week 5.

Broncos’ Sean Payton is done talking about Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett, but matchup still has sizzleGet the latest New York Jets news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.