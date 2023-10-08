Jets healthy scratch 2 big names (who they just paid) for must-win game vs. Broncos

The Jets paid edge rusher Carl Lawson and receiver Mecole Hardman a combined $12 million this offseason to fill critical needs on each side of the ball.

But the Jets made Lawson inactive for the first game of the season, saying they wanted to give him time to heal from a back injury that cost him several weeks of training camp, even though Lawson didn’t show up on the initial injury report.

Now, in the fifth game of the season, Lawson is inactive again making the Jets’ decision to pay him at all even more puzzling if they’re not going to give him a chance to get out on the field after he struggled to stay at 100 percent returning last year from a torn Achilles that cost him the 2021 season. headtopics.com

It seems the Jets aren’t happy with either Hardman’s grasp of the offense or his route-running ability. Either way, he can’t get on the field and Sunday’s demotion off the gameday roster is a further indication of how far away he is from contributing.

Here’s the full list of inactives for the Jets: RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Jason Brownlee, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Carl Lawson, CB D.J. Reed, CB Brandin Echols, LB Zaire Barnes.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed will sit out against the Broncos with a concussionNew York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed will be sidelined against the Denver Broncos on Sunday as he continues to recover from a concussion. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Reed still had not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. That leaves the Jets without one of their key defensive leaders against Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Saleh wouldn’t reveal who would start in Reed’s place opposite Sauce Gardner, but nickelback Michael Carter II and former starter Bryce Hall could be options. Backup cornerback Brandin Echols will also miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against Jets and predictionsBreaking down the Denver Broncos’ game against the New York Jets in Week 5 of the NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High.

How to Watch Jets vs. Broncos Week 5 Game: TV, Betting InfoWhich 1-3 team will take a step toward saving their season, and which will take a step toward the NFL Draft?

Jets vs Broncos Odds, Picks, and Predictions Week 5: Zach Holds Own in Battle of WilsonsNFL predictions, picks, and odds for New York Jets vs Denver Broncos. NFL Week 5 betting best bet and game analysis.

Jets players want to get 'some payback' for Nathaniel Hackett against BroncosThe New York Jets sound ready to get revenge for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Broncos OLB Frank Clark, safety Justin Simmons to play vs. JetsThe Broncos will have a trio of veterans returning to help a struggling defense.