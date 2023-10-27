Jets, Giants fans fired up for NFL Week 8 showdown at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Bragging rights and a whole lot more will be on the line Sunday when the New York Jets (3-3) and New York Giants (2-5) face off at MetLife Stadium. Steve Barbarulo, a life-long Jets fan, serves up world-class pizza and talks football at his pizzeria Patsy's Tavern in Paterson, New Jersey. 'Friendly wager, maybe a pizza or beers on the game. It makes it exciting,' said Barbarulo. On Friday, Jets coach Robert Saleh stopped by to pick up a pie.

There's plenty of trash talk, especially when the Jets and Giants meet. 'The fans are raunchy on both sides,' said Donna Hughes, a Jets fan. 'Giants and Jets, Yankees and Mets. It's good competition in New York. It's wonderful,' said Gary Nahass, a Giants fan. Ready, Set, JetsThe Jets and Giants don't have a typical crosstown rivalry.'They share the same stadium. They're both in New Jersey.

