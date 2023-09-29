Jets’ Garrett Wilson cracks hilarious response to Willie Gay’s run-game diss

Garrett Wilson chose sarcasm to respond to Willie Gay’s diss about the Jets’ passing game. “That’s exactly what we want to do,” Wilson said with a straight face after practice on Friday. “We want to run the ball, we want to tote the rock. Expect to see a lot of that.

” As he walked away, the Jets’ star second-year receiver finally cracked a smile.Gay, a linebacker on the Chiefs, whom the Jets host Sunday night, had a blunt response when asked on Tuesday about what he sees in the Jets offense and struggling quarterback Zach Wilson.

“Damn, that still was a hard question, I can’t lie,” Gay said while attempting to hold back a smile. “A team that wants to run the ball. “Of course, man, that wasn’t meant to be funny or anything, but [Aaron Rodgers] got hurt and it turned into a team where, like, panic mode almost. That’s what I see at least. They’ve got great running backs, so now they’re just trying to pound it, pound and ground like they did. … I feel like that’s their game plan.”

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson hopes the team can get back in the win column.Garrett Wilson’s plea in midst of Jets frustration: ‘Stick with us’

Zach Wilson has been disastrous quickly filling in for Rodgers, owning a 52.4 completion percentage and 57.0 passer rating, both of which are dead-last in the NFL. He’s also thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Wilson has not thrown for over 170 yards in any of the Jets’ three games this season.

Garrett Wilson has been the top receiver in that dreadful passing offense, hauling in 12 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets’ running game has likewise scuffled out of the gate, with just 274 yards, the 10th-fewest in the league, and one touchdown.

Zach Wilson has come under immense heat for his performance,, who called his play “disgusting” and suggested the Jets should move on to someone else.

And for the Jets’ opponents, it’s become hard not to notice, and perhaps revel in the opportunity to feast against this offense.

“It’s not about them, it’s about us and what we have to do,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “It doesn’t bother me.”

Though it might not bother the Jets, they’re now tasked with proving Gay wrong.Zach Wilson throws a Hail Mary pass in the final seconds of the fourth quarter coming close to a reception but just falling short against the Patriots.“This league doesn’t wait on anyone to figure it out or whatever it may be,” Garrett Wilson said. “They say time stops for no man, we gotta roll. We gotta figure it out. … We’re going to have an opportunity to go out there and keep up with one of the best offenses for the last three, four years in football. We’re excited for the opportunity.”