Jets fans tell Taylor Swift to stay home before kickoff: 'We don’t care about her'

Jets fans have message for Taylor Swift before kickoffmade her appearance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to support her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jets fans have message for Taylor Swift before kickoff

"Traylor (sic) Swift can go home," one fan said, poking fun at her."We don't care about her. I know most of the young girls go. We want to see our team have a decent game here. I don't care about her. The only thing she did was make the tickets go up in price, and she can go home."
TAYLOR SWIFT APPEARS AT CHIEFS-JETS GAME TO SUPPORT RUMORED BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE'S TEAMSwift was seen on the NBC broadcast in the garage below the stands at MetLife Stadium. She was joined by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds, his wife, Blake Lively, and a whole host of friends and colleagues in the suite.
Dating rumors swirled around Swift and Kelce and got even louder last week as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s . Swift and Kelce then left together in one of the tight end’s classic cars, and they’ve been the talk of the entire NFL world all week.New York City on Saturday night
before he went back to the team hotel. Kelce said he hoped to keep that part of his life private – or at least do it to the best of his ability.