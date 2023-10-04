Jets coach backs assistant in game against opponent who ripped him

Hackett, who currently serves as Jets offensive coordinator, was fired by Denver with a 4-11 record as head coach last year.“one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

“From the summer from whatever was said back in training camp, in football life, that was like twenty years ago,”“So that is a non-topic.

“I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on, and not my coaching hat on,” Payton told reporters, via. “And, you know, I said this to the team in the meeting yesterday. We’ve had a great offseason relative to that. And I’ve been preaching that message, and here I am, the veteran. You know, stepping in it. I was a learning experience for me.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Broncos stock report: QB Russell Wilson finding a groove, but Denver’s air defense getting shreddedBroncos quarterback Russell Wilson is off to a good start in 2023, but the Denver passing defense continues to get shredded. Who else is on the move as Sean Payton’s team enters Week 5?

What should Jets fans expect from Zach Wilson vs Broncos?Zach Wilson had a surprise showing in the New York Jets near upset of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, and with the Denver Broncos up ahead, Craig Carton wonders which version of Wilson fans should expect. He's joined by Willie Colon and Greg Jennings to decide how optimistic he should be that Wilson will continue to perform at a passable level, and maybe even get the Jets a spot in the playoffs.

Broncos 31, Bears 28: What Our Predictions Got WrongThe Denver Broncos got their first win and achieved a few bold predictions in the process.

GRiZ's Denver farewell, Final Eagles Show and the Best Concerts in Denver This WeekWho's going to all three GRiZ sets?

Robert Saleh: Nathaniel Hackett’s Denver return after firing, Sean Payton jabs is ‘personal’Nathaniel Hackett will return to Denver with the Jets on Sunday, in his first appearance there since he was fired with a 4-11 record as the Broncos’ head coach last season.

Chicago Bears: True or false, will they go a full year without a win?True or false? Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus’ decision to go for it on fourth and 1 against the Denver Broncos was understandable.