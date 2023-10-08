Jets’ CJ Uzomah blasts Broncos in pregame speech: ‘F— him and f— them’

New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah ripped Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton in his pregame speech to his teammates, and they backed up the tough talk in a 31-21 win on Sunday. Uzomah lit a fire underneath his teammates when he recalled what Payton said about how Nathaniel Hackett handled his first year as a head coach with Denver last season.

The running back had 177 yards on the ground on 22 carries. Bryce Hall had four tackles to go along with his key score. The Jets outscored the Broncos 23-8 in the second half. BENGALS' JA'MARR CHASE NEARLY HITS 200 YARDS RECEIVING IN 3-TOUCHDOWN GAME VS CARDINALS Zach Wilson was 19-for-26 with 199 passing yards and an interception thrown to Patrick Surtain II.

