Jets’ and Chiefs’ star defensive tackles ‘super close’ off the field

Two of the best interior defensive linemen in football will be on the field Sunday night when the Jets face the Chiefs. “We’re super close,” Williams said this week. “I train with him every offseason. I try to do everything he do when it comes to being on the field. I’ve been training with him in the offseason probably going on four years now.

That’s my guy right there.”“I done took everything he ever did in his game, every single thing he’s taught me, every single think he gave me — wisdom, knowledge on the field and off the field,” Williams said. “I’ve done took it all in and put it inside my game. I feel like training with him helped me become the player I am today.”

Quinnen Williams says he and Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones are “super close,” often working out together in the offseason.Mac Jones won’t be getting hit where it hurts. The Patriots quarterback, who Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner claimed hit him below the belt,, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Pelissero added Gardner would have needed sufficient video evidence to prove Jones’ actions, but did not have it. The insider added that Gardner was also not fined for Gardner shoving Jones after the play.Patriots’ Mac Jones not fined after alleged ‘private parts’ hit on Jets’ Sauce Gardner headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Taylor Swift transforms Jets-Chiefs into spectacle of a different kindThe date was circled long ago. Oct. 1 would produce one of the highest-rated NFL regular-season games of all time. We would see the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs facing a rejuvenated Jets t…

‘Sunday Night Football’ prepares to welcome Taylor Swift to Chiefs-Jets game in new promoSwift's rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is being played up in this new spot promoting the game.

Chiefs vs Jets Odds, Picks & Predictions - Sunday Night FootballSNF odds, picks, and predictions for Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets. NFL betting best bet and game analysis.

Zach Wilson, Jets face an uphill battle in Wk 4 vs. ChiefsThe New York Jets are 1-2, and if they’re going to have any chance at evening up their record with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Craig Carton says they have to find an answer for Zach Wilson, and become much stronger on defense. The Chiefs travel to New York as the overwhelming favorites, and David Jacoby and Willie Colon agree, if the Jets don’t improve their run game in Breece Hall and Calvin Cooks, Week 4 could end up looking grim.

Ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Jets spike with rumors Taylor Swift will attendPrices for the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets have risen after rumors surfaced that pop superstar Taylor Swift would be attending.

No Rodgers, but there’s still plenty of hype in Chiefs’ Sunday night showdown with JetsThe NFL figured it had a marquee made-for-TV matchup when it announced the league’s schedule in May.