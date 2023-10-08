Jets, Aaron Rodgers troll Sean Payton's Nathaniel Hackett jabs after beating Broncos

Jets hold on for dramatic win over Broncos to keep season’s hope aliveThe injured quarterback took to social media to celebrate the victory and congratulate his offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for defeating his former team.

Hackett had briefly coached in Denver last year until he was fired in the middle of the season after a brutally slow start.The Jets social media team also took the opportunity to rib the Broncos on X in a post after the win.

“when you lose to the ‘offseason champs,’” the post read with a photo of actor Kevin James, who played Payton in the movie “Home Team.”“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed,” Payton said during the interview. “And that happened here . headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Broncos’ Sean Payton is done talking about Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett, but matchup still has sizzleGet the latest New York Jets news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.

Jets win one 'for Hackett' over Sean Payton, Broncos: 'F*** him and f*** them'The New York Jets had a message for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos before kickoff Sunday.

Jets win one 'for Hackett' over Sean Payton, Broncos: 'F*** him and f*** them'The New York Jets had a message for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos before kickoff Sunday.

Bronco notes: Payton focus on win No. 2, not HackettMike Klis joined Scotty Gange live on 9NEWS to discuss the latest on the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Unleashed Breece Hall made sure Nathaniel Hackett got his Broncos revengePayback for Hackett. Compliments of Breece Hall.

'If you don't win this game, you may be back with us' – Rob Gronkowski jokes about Sean Payton's matchup with Nathaniel Hackett'If you don't win this game, you may be back with us' - Rob Gronkowski joked about what would happen to Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton if he lost to New York Jets HC Nathaniel Hackett after claiming Hackett led one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. Additionally, Michael Strahan discussed whether the the New York Giants can turn their season around against the Miami Dolphins.