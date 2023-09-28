JetBlue issues revenue warning for Q3 after weather and air-control disruptions, higher fuel costs

JetBlue Airways Corp. issued a revenue warning on Thursday, after third-quarter air-traffic control and weather-related disruptions were worse than expected. The airline said issues stemming from convective activity in the Northeast had negatively impacted crew and created disruption costs and lower flown revenue.

“In addition, close-in leisure bookings during September have been lower than expected,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

JetBlue is now expecting third-quarter revenue to come in at the low end of its guidance range, while CASM ex-fuel (cost per available seat mile) is expected to be near the high end of guidance. Read also: Airline stocks fall again, with Southwest and JetBlue shares at multiyear lows

The company said in August when it released second-quarter earnings it expected revenue to be down 8% to 4% in the third quarter. The company guided for CASM ex-fuel to be up 2.5% to 5.5%. JetBlue has said it’s not expecting a profit for the third quarter due to competition with international travel and other challenges. It now expects available seat miles to up about 7%, the midpoint of its prior guidance range. headtopics.com

The company expects fuel price per gallon of about $2.95 for the third quarter, “as fuel prices have increased significantly.”

The stock JBLU, +1.14% was flat premarket but is down 31% in the year to date, while the US Global JETS exchange-traded fund JETS is down 1% and the S&P 500 SPX is up 11%.