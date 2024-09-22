JetBlue Flight Diverted To Kansas Airport After Smoke Alert

The JetBlue flight from New York's John F. Kennedy airport to San Diego International diverted to Salina Regional airport around 6:30p.m. SaturdayA JetBlue flight transporting passengers to San Diego diverted from its planned route and made an emergency landing at a regional airport in central Kansas Saturday evening.

Fire crews from Salina Fire Department were dispatched to the airfield at 6:20 p.m. CT Saturday evening, about ten minutes prior to the flight landing, according to Salina Fire Battalion Chief Derrick Herzog.

Jetblue Emergency Landing Smoke Alert Kansas Airport Passenger Safety

