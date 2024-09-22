JetBlue Flight Diverted to Kansas Airport After Smoke Alert in Cockpit

The JetBlue flight from New York's John F. Kennedy airport to San Diego International diverted to Salina Regional airport around 6:30p.m. SaturdayA JetBlue flight transporting passengers to San Diego diverted from its planned route and made an emergency landing at a regional airport in central Kansas Saturday evening.

"The pilot came on and let us know that he was seeing an alert for smoke in the cargo bay," said Seth Odell, a passenger on the flight."Some passengers did report hearing a loud bang, too," he added.Fire crews from Salina Fire Department were dispatched to the airfield at 6:20 p.m. CT Saturday evening, about ten minutes prior to the flight landing, according to Salina Fire Battalion Chief Derrick Herzog.

Jetblue Emergency Landing Smoke Alert Kansas Airport Passenger Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JetBlue Flight Diverts to Kansas Airport After Smoke Alert in Cargo BayA JetBlue flight from New York to San Diego made an emergency landing at Salina Regional Airport in Kansas Saturday evening after the pilot reported smoke in the cargo bay. Passengers were safely offloaded and a new plane is being arranged to continue the journey to San Diego.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

JetBlue Flight Diverted To Kansas Airport After Smoke Alert In Cargo BayA JetBlue flight traveling from New York's John F. Kennedy airport to San Diego International Airport was diverted to Salina Regional Airport in Kansas Saturday evening due to a smoke alert in the cargo bay.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

JetBlue flight makes emergency landing due to smoke in cockpitThe JetBlue flight from New York's John F. Kennedy airport to San Diego International diverted to Salina Regional airport around 6:30p.m. Saturday

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

JetBlue flight makes emergency landing due to smoke in cockpitThe JetBlue flight from New York's John F. Kennedy airport to San Diego International diverted to Salina Regional airport around 6:30p.m. Saturday

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

JetBlue flight makes emergency landing due to smoke in cockpitThe JetBlue flight from New York's John F. Kennedy airport to San Diego International diverted to Salina Regional airport around 6:30p.m. Saturday

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

JetBlue to open 'exclusive' airport lounges in NY, BostonThe lounges will include cocktail and espresso bars, complimentary food and beverages and spaces to work with charging stations, JetBlue said.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »