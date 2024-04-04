JetBlue Airways Adds Extra Fee for Checked Bags on Peak Travel Days

JetBlue Airways is tacking on an extra fee for checked bags on peak travel days in an effort to improve profitability. The New York-based carrier told FOX Business that it will charge an extra $5 for the first bag checked, followed by an additional $10 for the second bag during high-traffic periods. For JetBlue, the cost for Blue Basic, Blue and Blue Extra travelers to check their first bag within 24 hours of departure rose to $45.

The cost for a second checked bag within 24 hours of departure also increased and could cost travelers upward of $50. Those costs don't include the extra charge during peak times. This increase applies to all flights within the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America during periods including Presidents Week, Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, the carrier said. It also applies to the peak spring and summer travel season. This notice comes after the carrier raised the fee for checked luggage in Februar

