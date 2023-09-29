Jesus Ramos knows ‘everything is so close’ ahead of career-defining bout

Jesus Ramos knows just how close he is. But the next step that awaits the rapidly-ascending super welterweight phenom is often the trickiest. But the next step that awaits the rapidly-ascending super welterweight phenom is often the trickiest. Just 22-years-old, Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) already has dominated his way to the top of the division, no worse than sixth in any of the four rankings.

Jesus Ramos is one of boxing’s fastest-rising phenoms.At an age most still would be considered prospects or padding their records with cupcake bouts, Ramos is already knocking on the door to be a contender.

He can firmly solidify that status Saturday night when he challenges veteran Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) in a 12-round bout at 154 pounds as the co-main event of the ultra-anticipated Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo card headtopics.com

at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (8 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV/PPV.com), one of the most stacked cards of the year. “It is a huge responsibility,” Ramos told The Post. “It shows how disciplined I’ve been up to this point. … Stages like these, they’re a huge responsibility. At the end of the day, it’s what I want. This is my dream, this is what I want, this is what I’ve dreamed of for such a long time. Everything is so close now, everything is within our reach. We have to stay focused.

“I feel like I am a fighter that rises to the moment. So far, I’ve done it in my fights. September 30th won’t be the exception.”

Jesus Ramos is no worse than sixth in any of boxing’s four rankings.Jesus Ramos (R.) punches Joseph Spencer during his last bout on March 25.Ramos now walks that fine line of pushing to challenge the division’s elite, and making sure he doesn’t rush his development. Many lauded prospects have fast starts, but can’t maintain long-term success at the highest level. “My plan has always been to become a champion and stay a champion,” Ramos said. “I feel like if I would’ve rushed something, maybe I wouldn’t have been ready. … I want to get there, become a champion and keep winning titles. Keep defending it, keep winning titles. I want to be a complete champion once I become champion.

“It can be hard to be patient, but I’m learning to do it, because of that reason. I want to be mature enough to be a champion and not let it all get to my head and lose it. I’m gonna be ready.”

Fighting on such a big card already would represent the most important test of Ramos’ burgeoning career.

But with a Mexican background, he’s entrusted to open for likely the greatest-ever Mexican fighter.

Jesus Ramos (L.) knocks down Joseph Spencer during his last bout on March 25.For the always-serious Ramos, it makes him crack a flashing smile.

When Alvarez finally passes the torch, Ramos is determined to be the recipient.

“He is the boxer of our generation,” Ramos said. “I grew up watching Canelo. He paved the way. He opened a new way for Mexican fighters.

“We’re gonna need a new star in boxing who’s Mexican. It’s a huge possibility, but that’s what I want. That’s what I work for. That’s what we’re gonna keep working for and I want to earn that spot. I want to earn being the next face of Mexican boxing. Little by little, we’re gonna get there.”