Jessica Simpson is celebrating six years of sobriety. The actress, known for her role in 'Dukes of Hazzard', shared a reflective message on Instagram about her journey to sobriety. She posted an 'unrecognizable' photo of herself taken on November 1, 2017, the day she decided to get sober. In her caption, Simpson expressed how much she had grown and discovered herself since that day. She also mentioned that she stopped drinking alcohol to gain clarity and break cycles in her life

. Simpson emphasized that she wanted to live as a leader and move forward without any regrets. At the time of the post, she had already been sober for four years

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANİTYFAİR: Jessica Simpson Celebrates Six Years of Sobriety With Jarring Throwback Photo“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore.”

Source: VanityFair | Read more »

GLAMOUR_FASHİON: Jessica Simpson Celebrates Six Years of Sobriety by Resharing a Shocking PhotoJessica Simpson also marked the occasion by resharing a 2017 photo where she looks “unrecognizable.”

Source: glamour_fashion | Read more »

LATİMES: Jessica Simpson celebrates six years sober with throwback photo on social mediaJessica Simpson is celebrating her sixth anniversary of sobriety with an Instagram story leading to a post from 2017, the year she had her last drink of booze.

Source: latimes | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Jessica Simpson celebrates 6 years of sobriety: ‘Unrecognizable version of myself’Jessica Simpson celebrated six years of sobriety with a post on Instagram. Simpson, 43, wrote about the 'stigma' behind alcoholism after beginning her sober journey in 2017.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

ENEWS: Jessica Simpson Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety With Moving Throwback MessageJessica Simpson has achieved another milestone in her sobriety journey, and she is commemorating the moment by looking back at how far she's come.

Source: enews | Read more »

ETNOW: Jessica Simpson Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety By Looking Back at 'Unrecognizable' Photo of HerselfThe singer previously addressed her decision to quit alcohol in her memoir, 'Open Book.'

Source: etnow | Read more »