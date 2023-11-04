Jessica Simpson Celebrates Fourth Anniversary of Sobriety

On her Instagram Stories Thursday, Simpson shared her own post from 2021 which marked her fourth anniversary of getting sober. The post features a photo of Simpson sitting alone on November 1, 2017, with a caption where Simpson says she sees “an unrecognizable version of myself.” “I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” she captioned the photo
. 'Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor.” She addressed the stigma around the word “alcoholic” and wrote, “The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do.” She shared another photo to her Instagram on Thursday, possibly referencing the milestone in her caption. She poses with her daughter Maxi, writing, 'Choose to be kind today because you never know how much someone might need it.' In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Simpson was candid about her struggles with alcohol and pills, recalling her infamous “glitter cup” that she kept filled with booze. In the book, she writes about making the decision to get sober. She’d had drinks at a Halloween party, and didn’t feel up to helping her kids get into their costumes, so she hi
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: etnow | Read more »
Source: people | Read more »
Source: enews | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
Source: VanityFair | Read more »
Source: glamour_fashion | Read more »