Jessica Simpson Celebrates Fourth Anniversary of Sobriety

On her Instagram Stories Thursday, Simpson shared her own post from 2021 which marked her fourth anniversary of getting sober. The post features a photo of Simpson sitting alone on November 1, 2017, with a caption where Simpson says she sees “an unrecognizable version of myself.” “I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” she captioned the photo

. 'Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor.” She addressed the stigma around the word “alcoholic” and wrote, “The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do.” She shared another photo to her Instagram on Thursday, possibly referencing the milestone in her caption. She poses with her daughter Maxi, writing, 'Choose to be kind today because you never know how much someone might need it.' In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Simpson was candid about her struggles with alcohol and pills, recalling her infamous “glitter cup” that she kept filled with booze. In the book, she writes about making the decision to get sober. She’d had drinks at a Halloween party, and didn’t feel up to helping her kids get into their costumes, so she hi

United States Headlines Read more: VANİTYFAİR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ETNOW: Jessica Simpson Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety By Looking Back at 'Unrecognizable' Photo of HerselfThe singer previously addressed her decision to quit alcohol in her memoir, 'Open Book.'

Source: etnow | Read more »

PEOPLE: Jessica Simpson Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety: 'I Own My Personal Power'Jessica Simpson shared a new Instagram Story in celebration of her sixth sober anniversary. She linked to her 2021 post marking four years sober, in which she wrote of being 'wildly honest and comfortably open.'

Source: people | Read more »

ENEWS: Jessica Simpson Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety With Moving Throwback MessageJessica Simpson has achieved another milestone in her sobriety journey, and she is commemorating the moment by looking back at how far she's come.

Source: enews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Jessica Simpson celebrates 6 years of sobriety: ‘Unrecognizable version of myself’Jessica Simpson celebrated six years of sobriety with a post on Instagram. Simpson, 43, wrote about the 'stigma' behind alcoholism after beginning her sober journey in 2017.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

VANİTYFAİR: Jessica Simpson Celebrates Six Years of Sobriety With Jarring Throwback Photo“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore.”

Source: VanityFair | Read more »

GLAMOUR_FASHİON: Jessica Simpson Celebrates Six Years of Sobriety by Resharing a Shocking PhotoJessica Simpson also marked the occasion by resharing a 2017 photo where she looks “unrecognizable.”

Source: glamour_fashion | Read more »