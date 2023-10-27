Jessica May named 2024 Colorado Teacher of the Year

BERTHOUD, Colo. — It’s not often that teachers get treated like celebrities, but that’s how it felt today at Turner Middle School in Berthoud. Jessica May, a family and consumer science teacher, was named the 2024 Colorado Teacher of the Year.“Our teachers work hard every day and are frequently doing it with no spotlight. This is an opportunity to showcase what they’re doing,” Cordova said.

May was previously a teacher at Conrad Ball Middle School in Loveland. She is the first ever Teacher of the Year for the Thompson School District.“Kids are craving it. They’re saying, 'Tell me how to use my debit card. How do I invest? How do I do taxes?'” May said.“She’s such a good teacher to everyone. She doesn’t have one that’s like her favorite,” said seventh grader Maddox Mills.“Our mental well-being is really important to her, and she really checks in on us during the day.

As Teacher of the Year, May will represent all Colorado teachers on a national stage. She hopes to elevate the needs of her fellow educators and the Thompson Valley community she grew up in. “I did not get here by myself. I have all kind, so many mentors and teaching partners, the kids, and the parents who allow us and trust us to have their child every day. It really is being here together as a family,” May said. The Follow UpWhat do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. headtopics.com

