Jessica Lange predicts to retire as soon as Hollywood puts 'stockholders' over 'artists'

Actress Jessica Lange expressed her growing dislike of the film industry and her eagerness to leave it for good.

Lange, 74, gave her analysis on the current state of Hollywood to the Telegraph after roughly 50 years in the business. Her debut came in the 1976 remake of King Kong. Her most recent film credit was in last year's Marlowe alongside Liam Neeson. Lately,"creativity is secondary now to corporate profits," according to the actress.

Her comments come as the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have been on strike for almost three months. The union came to a head with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over higher wages and protections against artificial intelligence. headtopics.com

Lange has won two Oscars, three Emmys, and a Tony Award in her career. Currently, Lange has been cast in three yet-to-be-released projects. Yet, she admitted that personally, she has"no desire to see 90%" of recent theater releases.

As a whole, the industry has had a long line of financial losses in its silver screen output since 2020. Movies like the Barbie film have made $502.6 million in its first three weeks, breaking the record for the highest-grossing film by a female director domestically. headtopics.com

