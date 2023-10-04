Jersey Shore town where childhood cancer cases rose sues to overturn toxic waste settlement

Published: Oct. 04, 2023, 4:37 p.m.A Jersey Shore town where childhood cancer cases rose is trying to overturn a settlement between the state and the corporate successor to the company that dumped toxic waste into the water and ground for decades, turning part of the community into one of America’s worst pollution cleanup sites.

Toms River and the environmental group Save Barnegat Bay are suing in state appellate court to overturn abetween the state and German chemical company BASF over decades of environmental damage in and around the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant.

That location, along a lazy river leading into Barnegat Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, remains one of the nation’s most notorious pollution sites, included on the list of ongoing cleanups being done under the federal Superfund law to tackle the worst such cases. headtopics.com

“The sweetheart deal that NJDEP made with BASF is woefully inadequate and does not compensate the people of Toms River and Ocean County for the damage that has been done to our environment by the corporate polluters,” said Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill, Jr.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, which declined comment Wednesday, previously said the settlement is designed to preserve approximately 1,050 acres of the former industrial site onto which Ciba-Geigy dumped toxic chemicals from dye-making and other operations. It is designed to protect groundwater in perpetuity and compensate the public for the damage to that resource. headtopics.com

