Jersey City substitute teacher charged with sex assault on 2 students

A Jersey City substitute teacher was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting two students in May, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Fayez Yassa, 64, of Jersey City, was charged two counts of sexual assault by contact and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, both second-degree crimes. He was arrested at his residence and taken to the Hudson County jail pending his first court appearance.

The crimes occurred at School 34 on Kennedy Boulevard, between Wade Street and Warner Ave, on May 15. Yassa has since been terminated from his position, Suarez said. Jersey City school district officials were not immediately available for comment. headtopics.com

