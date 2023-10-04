Jersey City police officer cleared in May 2022 fatal shooting of gunman

A state grand jury heard testimony and was provided evidence in the May 24, 2022 shooting of Joseph Robertson, and voted “no-bill” Monday, meaning criminal charges should not be filed against Omar Polanco.

Polanco was recently ordered to be reinstated by the Jersey City Police Department after the state Civil Service Commission ruled the city had illegally suspended him for marijuana use. If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Read more:

njdotcom »

HCCC wins grant; pinwheels for peace; Pop-up library in Jersey CityHCCC wins grant from the Provident Bank Foundation for Hudson Scholars Program; Harrison students gather to make pinwheels for peace.

2-alarm fire at Jersey City two-family home under investigationIt appears the fire started on the basement stairs and spread to the first and second floors via the stairwell.

Woman found in Jersey City street with multiple lacerationsJersey City police did not provide any details about the incident that was reported at 3 a.m. in the area of Fairmount Avenue and Grand Street.

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez trial date set for May in bribery caseNew Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s federal corruption trial on charges that he and his wife pocketed bribes is set to begin May 6, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Two in critical condition from Jersey City shooting that left 5 injured|

Jersey City’s Exchange Place neighborhood finds a new equilibrium in a post-COVID worldMore proof of a growing residential and office neighborhood is a long-planned Whole Foods supermarket on Washington Street and Columbus Drive expected to open next month.