Jersey City NAACP chapter to hold first meeting in two and half years

New Jersey City NAACP branch President Charles Mainor, seen in a Jersey Journal file photo, will host the branch's first general membership meeting in more than two and a half years Tuesday.The Jersey City chapter of the NAACP will hold its first membership meeting in more than two and half years Tuesday, newly appointed leaders of the local branch said.

The chapter was suspended by the national organization early in 2021 over controversies surrounding then-President Rev. Nathaniel Legay and various violations of the organizations bylaws. The chapter was reinstated earlier this year when former Jersey City Detective and Assemblyman Charles Mainor was named acting presidents of the chapter. In September, Mainor was installed as president, Qaadia Roberts as first vice president, Floyd Jeter as second vice president, Hikeem Washington as treasurer and Sade Benton as secretary.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at A Better Living Ministry, 129 Linden Ave. The Rev. Jevah Richardson, who is a branch executive board member, is pastor at the church. The meeting is “for all those who are interested in becoming a new member or renewing their previous membership,” a flier for the meeting says. headtopics.com

“This is a meeting to give people a chance to get back on board, understand what is going on, become a part of the committees, and to move the Jersey City NAACP branch forward,” said Mainor, who noted that the executive meeting will be held on the first Tuesday each month and the general membership meeting will be the second Tuesday each month.

The installation of officers and the first membership meeting come ahead of the Oct. 18 groundbreaking on the remediation of Liberty State Park’s interior and public meeting after, as well as the finalization of the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Liberty State Park advisory task force. headtopics.com

