Jerry Seinfeld teases ‘Seinfeld’ reunion 25 years after show ended

'Seinfeld' co-creator and actor Jerry Seinfeld hinted that a reunion for the popular sitcom may be in the works. During a recent performance for his comedy show, Seinfeld, 69, teased that he and co-creator Larry David were working on a special project for fans. 'Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it, because it is a secret.

The iconic sitcom ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, airing 180 episodes – and many fans wanted the hit show to continue, but Seinfeld felt differently at the time.

Jerry Seinfeld teases possible ‘Seinfeld' reunion during stand-up show in Boston'Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending,' Jerry Seinfeld said when asked about the final episode of his iconic sitcom.

