Jerry Jones Wrong? Pollard, Run Game Struggle in Cowboys Win

came off of their bye and played nearly immaculate football. Quarterback Dak Prescott was fantastic, they successfully got receiver CeeDee Lamb into the fold, and despite taking on two star receivers and an offensive genius, the defense showed out.was encouraging, exciting, and perhaps the perfect appetizer for a Week 9 date with the Philadelphia Eagles. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to improve on.

Once again, running back Tony Pollard had himself an unimpressive day. He ran 12 times for just 53 yards and, aside from a 12-yard rush, failed to replicate the playmaking ability he showcased last season.Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In turning Pollard into a workhorse, it seems they have become the very thing they swore to destroy. The Cowboys have made Pollard into last season’s version of running back Ezekiel Elliott. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 1. Additionally, Week 8 was the fourth straight game with fewer than 55 rushing yards, and while that’s certainly an arbitrary mark, there’s been little to be optimistic about. headtopics.com

One can daydream about a potential Elliott reunion—the New England Patriots certainly aren’t winning anything this year—and what it could mean for the Dallas offense. Part-time rushing relief with success in the red zone and an ability to pass protect?

That feels like a fine complement to an explosive back who hasn’t quite acclimated to a full-time role. Or how about a trade for Derrick Henry? Maybe an off-the-couch signing of Leonard Fournette?CowboysSI.com broke the story of Dallas' disinterest in Henry. Most other ideas? Don’t expect the Cowboys to entertain such fantasies. headtopics.com

Owner Jerry Jones spoke after the win about Tuesday’s trade deadline, specifically about trading for some depth behind Pollard. “No. I like our running backs,” Jones said. “I don’t want to dismiss anything, but that is not a pointed position of need. At all. Not on the radar.”

